Broome County Highway Work Planned for Week of 8/2

BINGHAMTON, NY- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Sue Brown, Highway Commissioner, released the following highway work planned for the week beginning August 2nd:

  • Flood repairs will continue on multiple County roads; opening plugged pipes, ditches, and repairing washed out shoulders
  • Patching will take place on Pagebrook Rd.
  • Culvert pipes will be replaced onare replacing culvert pipes on Kattelville and West Chenango Roads.
  • Tree cleanup from storm damage will continue
  • Guiderail repair on Cherry Valley Rd.
  • Painting will continue on County roadways

