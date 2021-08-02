Broome County Highway Work Planned for Week of 8/2

BINGHAMTON, NY- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Sue Brown, Highway Commissioner, released the following highway work planned for the week beginning August 2nd:
- Flood repairs will continue on multiple County roads; opening plugged pipes, ditches, and repairing washed out shoulders
- Patching will take place on Pagebrook Rd.
- Culvert pipes will be replaced onare replacing culvert pipes on Kattelville and West Chenango Roads.
- Tree cleanup from storm damage will continue
- Guiderail repair on Cherry Valley Rd.
- Painting will continue on County roadways