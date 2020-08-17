Broome County Highway Work Planned for Week of 8/17

From the Broome County Department of Public Works:

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Sue Brown, Highway

Commissioner released the following highway work planned for the week beginning August 17:



• The Division will be milling the following roads in order beginning 8/17:

o Old State Road (curbing section)

o Lt. VanWinkle Drive

o Middle Stella Ireland Road

o Day Hollow Road (curbing section)



• The Division through a contractor will be replacing drainage on Old Vestal Road on

Thursday night 8/20. There will be a road closure from 5:00 p.m. thru 9:00 a.m. 5/21.

The closure will be from the intersection of Shippers Road to approximately 500’ west. A

signed detour will be in place.



• Ditching will be performed on along Dunham Hill Road.



• The Division will be working on a large culvert on Old Route 17.



• Brush & tree cutting will continue.



• Division will be striping County and Town roadways with a paint truck.



• Our mow crew will continue mowing the Right of Way along County Roadway system.