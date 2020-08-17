Broome County Highway Work Planned for Week of 8/17

From the Broome County Department of Public Works:
BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Sue Brown, Highway
Commissioner released the following highway work planned for the week beginning August 17:
• The Division will be milling the following roads in order beginning 8/17:
o Old State Road (curbing section)
o Lt. VanWinkle Drive
o Middle Stella Ireland Road
o Day Hollow Road (curbing section)
• The Division through a contractor will be replacing drainage on Old Vestal Road on
Thursday night 8/20. There will be a road closure from 5:00 p.m. thru 9:00 a.m. 5/21.
The closure will be from the intersection of Shippers Road to approximately 500’ west. A
signed detour will be in place.
• Ditching will be performed on along Dunham Hill Road.
• The Division will be working on a large culvert on Old Route 17.
• Brush & tree cutting will continue.
• Division will be striping County and Town roadways with a paint truck.
• Our mow crew will continue mowing the Right of Way along County Roadway system.