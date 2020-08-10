Broome County Highway Work Planned for Week of 8/10

Up to the Minute
Posted: / Updated:

From the Broome County Department of Public Works:

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Sue Brown, Highway
Commissioner released the following highway work planned for the week beginning August 10:


• The Division will be Cold Mix Paving Ouaquaga Road thru a contractor:
• The Division will perform patching on Edson and Cloverdale Roads.
• Ditching will be performed on along County Roadways Edson and Cloverdale Roads.
• The Division will be working on a large culvert on Old Route 17.
• Brush & tree cutting will continue.
• Division will be striping County and Town roadways with paint truck.
• Our mow crew will continue mowing the Right of Way along County Roadway
system

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News