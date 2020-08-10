Broome County Highway Work Planned for Week of 8/10

From the Broome County Department of Public Works:

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Sue Brown, Highway

Commissioner released the following highway work planned for the week beginning August 10:



• The Division will be Cold Mix Paving Ouaquaga Road thru a contractor:

• The Division will perform patching on Edson and Cloverdale Roads.

• Ditching will be performed on along County Roadways Edson and Cloverdale Roads.

• The Division will be working on a large culvert on Old Route 17.

• Brush & tree cutting will continue.

• Division will be striping County and Town roadways with paint truck.

• Our mow crew will continue mowing the Right of Way along County Roadway

system