Broome County Highway Work Planned for Week of 7/6

Up to the Minute
Posted: / Updated:

From the Broome County Department of Public Works:

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Sue Brown, Highway
Commissioner released the following highway work planned for the week beginning July 6:
• Industrial Park Road (Town of Kirkwood) and Bevier Street will be milled followed by
paving.
• Grader patching will be performed on North Road.
• Ditching will be performed on Old Newark Valley and Old State Roads.
• Pipes will be replaced on Old Newark Valley Road.
• Brush & tree cutting will continue.
• County and Town roadways will continue to be striped via paint truck.
• Mowing will continue on the Right of Way along County Roadway system.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News