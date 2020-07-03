Broome County Highway Work Planned for Week of 7/6

From the Broome County Department of Public Works:

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Sue Brown, Highway

Commissioner released the following highway work planned for the week beginning July 6:

• Industrial Park Road (Town of Kirkwood) and Bevier Street will be milled followed by

paving.

• Grader patching will be performed on North Road.

• Ditching will be performed on Old Newark Valley and Old State Roads.

• Pipes will be replaced on Old Newark Valley Road.

• Brush & tree cutting will continue.

• County and Town roadways will continue to be striped via paint truck.

• Mowing will continue on the Right of Way along County Roadway system.