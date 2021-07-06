Broome County Highway Work Planned for Week of 7/5

BINGHAMTON, NY-Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Sue Brown, Highway Commissioner, released the following highway work planned for the week beginning July 5th, scheduled to begin on Tuesday, July 6th due to the Monday holiday:
- Patching will take place on East Windsor and Conklin Forks Roads
- Ditching will be performed on Hyde Street and Old Route 17
- The Highway Division will be preparing for upcoming milling and paving on Smith Hill and Lewis Roads
- Guiderail repairs will take place along County roadway system
- Division will be striping County and Town roadways with paint truck
- Our mow crew will continue mowing the right of way along County Roadway system
- Brush & tree cutting will continue