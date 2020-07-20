Broome County Highway Work Planned for Week of 7/20

From the Broome County Department of Public Works:

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Sue Brown, Highway
Commissioner released the following highway work planned for the week beginning July 20:
• Bevier Street will be paved beginning 7/21, weather permitting.
• Paving of Twist Run Road may be performed (if not this week, then next).
• Grader patching will be performed on North Road.
• Ditching will be performed on Powers Road and North Street.
• ADA compliant crosswalks will be installed on Day Hollow Road.
• Drainage will be replaced on Hooper Road.
• Brush & tree cutting will continue.
• County and Town roadways will be striped via paint truck.
• Mow crew will continue mowing the Right of Way along the County Roadway system

