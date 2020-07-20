Broome County Highway Work Planned for Week of 7/20

BROOME COUNTY, NY - The Broome County Health Department has learned a person whowas at the Brickyard Endwell located at 800 Hooper Rd on July 11 has tested positive forCOVID-19.If you were at the location on July 11th from 6:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. we ask you to self-quarantine until July 25th.

Additionally, the health department has learned a person who was at Wingz, located at 208 NorthSt in Endicott, on July 15 has tested positive for COVID-19.If you were at the location on July 15th from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. we ask you to selfquarantine until July 29th.