Broome County Highway Work Planned for Week of 7/19

Up to the Minute
From the Broome County Department of Public Works:

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Sue Brown, Highway Commissioner, released the following highway work planned for the week beginning July 19th:

· Milling on West Chenango Road to be followed by paving

· Patching will continue on Conklin Forks and Murphy Roads

· Stone and oil/chipseal on Beartown, Pierce Creek, and Tracey Creek Roads

· Storm and flash flood cleanup will continue along the County roadway system

· Guiderail repairs along County roadway system

· Brush & tree cutting will continue

· Striping County and town roadways

· Our mow crew will continue mowing the right of way along County roadway system

