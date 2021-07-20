Broome County Highway Work Planned for Week of 7/19

From the Broome County Department of Public Works:
BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Sue Brown, Highway Commissioner, released the following highway work planned for the week beginning July 19th:
· Milling on West Chenango Road to be followed by paving
· Patching will continue on Conklin Forks and Murphy Roads
· Stone and oil/chipseal on Beartown, Pierce Creek, and Tracey Creek Roads
· Storm and flash flood cleanup will continue along the County roadway system
· Guiderail repairs along County roadway system
· Brush & tree cutting will continue
· Striping County and town roadways
· Our mow crew will continue mowing the right of way along County roadway system