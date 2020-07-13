Broome County Highway Work Planned for Week of 7/13

From the Broome County Department of Public Works:

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Sue Brown, Highway
Commissioner released the following highway work planned for the week beginning July 13:
• The Division will be milling Powderhouse Road from Brown Road to NYS Route 26 to
be followed by paving.
• The Division will be paving Industrial Park Road and time and weather permitting Bevier
Street.
• Ditching will be performed on North Road.
• Brush & tree cutting will continue.
• Division will be striping County and Town roadways with paint truck.
• Our mow crew will continue mowing the Right of Way along County Roadway system.

