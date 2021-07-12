Broome County Highway Work Planned for Week of 7/12

From the Broome County Department of Public Works:

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Sue Brown, Highway Commissioner, released the following highway work planned for the week beginning July 12th:

· Patching will take place on Conklin Forks and Murphy Roads

· Ditching will be performed on Old Route 17

· Storm cleanup will continue along the County roadway system.

· The Highway Division will begin milling on Smith Hill and Lewis Roads to be followed by paving

· Brush & tree cutting will continue

· The Division will be doing guiderail repairs along County roadway system

· Striping will take place on County and Town roadways with paint truck.

· Our mow crew will continue mowing the right of way along County Roadway system