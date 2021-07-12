Broome County Highway Work Planned for Week of 7/12

Up to the Minute
Posted: / Updated:

From the Broome County Department of Public Works:

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Sue Brown, Highway Commissioner, released the following highway work planned for the week beginning July 12th:

· Patching will take place on Conklin Forks and Murphy Roads

· Ditching will be performed on Old Route 17

· Storm cleanup will continue along the County roadway system.

· The Highway Division will begin milling on Smith Hill and Lewis Roads to be followed by paving

· Brush & tree cutting will continue

· The Division will be doing guiderail repairs along County roadway system

· Striping will take place on County and Town roadways with paint truck.

· Our mow crew will continue mowing the right of way along County Roadway system

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News