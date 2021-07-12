Broome County Highway Work Planned for Week of 7/12

From the Broome County Department of Public Works:
BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Sue Brown, Highway Commissioner, released the following highway work planned for the week beginning July 12th:
· Patching will take place on Conklin Forks and Murphy Roads
· Ditching will be performed on Old Route 17
· Storm cleanup will continue along the County roadway system.
· The Highway Division will begin milling on Smith Hill and Lewis Roads to be followed by paving
· Brush & tree cutting will continue
· The Division will be doing guiderail repairs along County roadway system
· Striping will take place on County and Town roadways with paint truck.
· Our mow crew will continue mowing the right of way along County Roadway system