Broome County Highway Work Planned for Week of 6/28

From the Department of Public Works:
BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Sue Brown, Highway
Commissioner released the following highway work planned for the week beginning June 28:
• Farm to Market will be prepped for paving after milling on the road is finished.
• Stillwater Road and Terrace Drive will receive grader patching.
• Ditching will be performed on Dunham Hill, Old Newark Valley, Ouaquaga, and East
Windsor Roads.
• Pipes will be replaced on Dunham Hill, Brady Hill Roads, and Hyde Street.
• Brush & tree cutting will continue.
• County and Town roadways will be striped with paint truck.
• Mow crew will continue mowing the Right of Way along County Roadway system.