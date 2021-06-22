Broome County Highway Work Planned for Week of 6/21

From the Broome County Department of Public Works:

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Sue Brown, Highway Commissioner, released the following highway work planned for the week beginning June 21st:

· Paving will take place on Nanticoke Drive

· Patching will take place on Oquaga Lake Road

· Ditching will be performed on Tracey Creek Road and Old Route 17

· Brush & tree cutting will continue

· Division will be striping County and Town roadways with paint truck

· Mowing will continue along the right of way along County roadway system.

