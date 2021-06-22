Broome County Highway Work Planned for Week of 6/21

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Cayuga Medical Center has received a $5,000 Community Health Award grant from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield to expand its capacity to provide health care services for people whose primary language is not English.

Cayuga Medical says this initiative will increase the number of electronic devices available for interpretation services in order to provide direct audio and visual interpretation in real-time for the duration of a patient’s stay. Funding will also support training and education for staff to ensure that patients who need interpretation services are able to access them and have a positive experience with their care at CMC.