Broome County Highway Work Planned for Week of 6/21

From the Broome County Department of Public Works:
BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Sue Brown, Highway Commissioner, released the following highway work planned for the week beginning June 21st:
· Paving will take place on Nanticoke Drive
· Patching will take place on Oquaga Lake Road
· Ditching will be performed on Tracey Creek Road and Old Route 17
· Brush & tree cutting will continue
· Division will be striping County and Town roadways with paint truck
· Mowing will continue along the right of way along County roadway system.