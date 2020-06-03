Broome County Health Department Warns of Fraudulent Letter Sent to Community Members Regarding COVID-19

From the Broome County Health Department:
BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Health Department has learned of a fraudulent
letter being sent in the community regarding COVID-19 and wants to alert residents of proper
protocols and procedures.
As part of any contact tracing investigation if you were exposed to COVID-19 you would
receive a phone call from someone at the health department.
Additionally, any public health notices would be posted to the Broome County website.
If you receive a letter that seems suspicious, or if you are unsure of its authenticity do not
hesitate to call the health department for information at 607-778-2802.
Broome County Security Division is assisting the Broome County Health Department in
investigating this incident.