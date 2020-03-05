Broome County Health Department Monitoring COVID-19 Closely

From the office of Jason Garnar, County Executive.

While Broome County has no confirmed case of COVID-19 in our community, we are aware of concerns in the community about the spread of this relatively new virus.

We are closely monitoring this fluid situation and following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH).

Rebecca Kaufman, Broome County Health Department Director states, “We are continually receiving updates from New York State Department of Health as new information is released. Staff are well prepared and are experienced in communicable disease surveillance.” There are a number of steps community members can take to minimize the spread of ALL respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Heavily soiled hands should be washed.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you or a family member begin showing symptoms of a respiratory disease and suspect it may be COVID-19, contact your healthcare provider.

Before going to your healthcare provider’s office, call the office and inform them that a case of COVID-19 is suspected, and follow their advice.

We encourage you to follow the CDC’s information for travel, available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html.

For more information, Broome County has created a specific webpage about COVID-19 which can be found at: http://gobroomecounty.com/hd/coronavirus.

New York State has also established a Novel Coronavirus Hotline, which can provide additional information. Call 1-888-364-3065 with questions or concerns about travel and symptoms. Please know that, as always, the health and safety of our community is our highest priority, and we will remain vigilant in our efforts to help prevent the spread of this illness.