Broome County Health Department Issues Public Health Statements

From The Broome County Health Department:

ENDICOTT, NY – The Broome County Health Department has learned a person who was at the

Topper Eatery and Saloon, located at 1001 Union Center Maine Hwy in Endicott, on July 10 has

tested positive for COVID-19.



If you were at the location on July 10th from 9:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. (midnight) we ask you to selfquarantine until July 24th. Contact your healthcare provider if you develop symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath.



Testing is available for all New Yorkers at the NYS drive through testing site at Binghamton

University. Testing does not get you out of quarantine. To make an appointment call 1-888-364-