Broome County Health Department Issues Public Health Statements

From The Broome County Health Department:
ENDICOTT, NY – The Broome County Health Department has learned a person who was at the
Topper Eatery and Saloon, located at 1001 Union Center Maine Hwy in Endicott, on July 10 has
tested positive for COVID-19.
If you were at the location on July 10th from 9:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. (midnight) we ask you to selfquarantine until July 24th. Contact your healthcare provider if you develop symptoms.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath.
Testing is available for all New Yorkers at the NYS drive through testing site at Binghamton
University. Testing does not get you out of quarantine. To make an appointment call 1-888-364-
- Broome County will continue to provide updated COVID-19 numbers on its website at
http://www.gobroomecounty.com/hd/coronavirus.
Broome County officials remind you to wash your hands, wear your facial coverings and
continue to maintain social distancing. If you feel sick and do not need immediate assistance,
please contact your healthcare provider via phone or virtual health with questions prior to
heading to the emergency room.