Broome County Health Department Issues Public Health Statements

BROOME COUNTY, NY – The Broome County Health Department has learned a person who

was at the Brickyard Endwell located at 800 Hooper Rd on July 11 has tested positive for

COVID-19.If you were at the location on July 11th from 6:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. we ask you to self-quarantine until July 25th.



Additionally, the health department has learned a person who was at Wingz, located at 208 North

St in Endicott, on July 15 has tested positive for COVID-19.

If you were at the location on July 15th from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. we ask you to selfquarantine until July 29th.



Contact your healthcare provider if you develop symptoms. Symptoms of COVID-19 include

cough, fever and shortness of breath.

Testing is available for all New Yorkers at the NYS drive through testing site at Binghamton

University. Testing does not get you out of quarantine. To make an appointment call 1-888-364-