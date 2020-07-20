Broome County Health Department Issues Public Health Statements

BROOME COUNTY, NY – The Broome County Health Department has learned a person who
was at the Brickyard Endwell located at 800 Hooper Rd on July 11 has tested positive for
COVID-19.If you were at the location on July 11th from 6:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. we ask you to self-quarantine until July 25th.
Additionally, the health department has learned a person who was at Wingz, located at 208 North
St in Endicott, on July 15 has tested positive for COVID-19.
If you were at the location on July 15th from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. we ask you to selfquarantine until July 29th.
Contact your healthcare provider if you develop symptoms. Symptoms of COVID-19 include
cough, fever and shortness of breath.
Testing is available for all New Yorkers at the NYS drive through testing site at Binghamton
University. Testing does not get you out of quarantine. To make an appointment call 1-888-364-
- Broome County will continue to provide updated COVID-19 numbers on its website at
http://www.gobroomecounty.com/hd/coronavirus.
Broome County officials remind you to wash your hands, wear your facial coverings and
continue to maintain social distancing. If you feel sick and do not need immediate assistance,
please contact your healthcare provider via phone or virtual health with questions prior to
heading to the emergency room.