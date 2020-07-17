Broome County Health Department Issues Public Health Statements

From The Broome County Health Department:

BROOME COUNTY, NY – The Broome County Health Department has learned a person who

was at a Pete’s Legacy Diner in Vestal, located at 2305, on July 10 has tested positive for

COVID-19.



If you were at the location, July 10 between 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. we ask you to self-quarantine until

July 24. Contact your healthcare provider if you develop symptoms. Symptoms of COVID-19

include cough, fever and shortness of breath.



Additionally, the Health Department has learned a person who was at Manni’s Donuts and Diner

in Binghamton, located at 1185 Vestal Ave, on July 14 has tested positive for COVID-19. If you

were at the location between 7:45 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. on July 14 we ask you to self-quarantine until

July 28. Contact your healthcare provider if you develop symptoms.

Testing is available for all New Yorkers at the NYS drive through testing site at Binghamton

University. Testing does not get you out of quarantine. To make an appointment call 1-888-364-