Broome County Health Department is reminding Broome County to enjoy the sun safely this 4th of July weekend

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Health Department’s Cancer Prevention in Action (CPiA) program wants to remind everyone to stay sun safe this weekend.

Exposure to ultraviolet radiation from the sun is the biggest risk factor for skin cancer.

In fact, out of every 5 Americans will be diagnosed with some form of skin cancer in their lifetime.

The CPiA team encourages Broome County residents to practice sun safety while enjoying outdoor

activities this holiday weekend.

“We know this is a busy weekend for all our local parks, pools, and campsites,” says Kristin

Russell, CPiA Community Coordinator.

“Last year, we saw an increase in outdoor recreation sites, which we anticipate seeing again this year. We want to remind everyone this weekend they can stop cancer before it starts by practicing sun safety.”

Skin cancer is highly preventable.

Over 90% of all skin cancer is caused by exposure to ultraviolet radiation from the sun or indoor tanning devices.

Americans can dramatically reduce their risk of skin cancer by:

• Applying generous amounts of sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher every two hours

when outdoors

• Wearing sun-protective clothing like: wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses, and UVA/UVB

protective clothing.

• Seeking shade during 10 am – 4 pm, when the sun’s rays are the strongest

The Cancer Prevention in Action Program (CPiA), supported with funds from the State of New

York, also works with different organizations to develop sun safety policies.

These policies encourage individuals to practice sun safety strategies such as the ones described above.

As a result of CPiA initiatives, community organizations such as daycares, schools, outdoor recreation spots, and outdoor worksites have adopted sun safety policies in a commitment to prevent skin

cancer.

“Organizations can take action against cancer by adopting sun safety policies,” says Russell.

“These policies encourage staff and patrons to practice sun safety while giving organizations the

opportunity to make environmental changes that support the policy. We applaud all our

community partners for taking action against cancer by providing shade, sunscreen, and

education to their staff and patrons.”

To learn more about the CPiA Program and explore how you can help prevent skin cancer call us

at 607-778-2841 or check out our website at https://takeactionagainstcancer.com/sunsafety