Broome County Health Department Hiring Workers for Vaccine PODs

From The Broome County Health Department:

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Health Department is hiring temporary workers to

help staff COVID-19 vaccine operations. As eligibility and dose allocations increase, the health

department is ramping up vaccination efforts.



The Health Department is seeking to fill variety of different roles as greeters, educators, and

other positions at health department run points of distribution. Those interested should have

skills including, the ability to maintain good relationships with the staff and general public, be

able to operate a computer, gather information, understand needs of others and have clerical

aptitude.



Those interested should have a flexible schedule as the positions would entail a 30-35-hour work

week, and shifts may include evenings or weekends. Minimum qualifications include having

graduated from high school or possessing an equivalency diploma. Individuals interested in

applying for a position should email Mary.McFadden@BroomeCounty.us.