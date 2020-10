From the office of Claudia Tenney:

NY22 -- Today, thirteen (13) local police associations and the statewide Police Conference of New York, with over 200 local police associations across the state, endorsed Claudia Tenney for Congress in New York’s 22nd District. The Police Conference represents over 25,000 members across New York including 13 local member organizations in the 22nd District as well as seven regional organizations and the Retired Police Officers Association of New York.