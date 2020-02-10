Broome County Dog Shelter’s Night Out With the Devils

From Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena & Broome County Forum Theatre:

Join the Broome County Dog Shelter as the Binghamton Devils host the Laval Rocket on Saturday, March 21 at 7:05pm. Tickets are $18 with $2 going back to the Dog Shelter. For questions, contact the Binghamton Devils ticket office directly at 607-722-7367 and mention the Broome County Dog Shelter Fundraiser.

*Sales cut off at 4pm on Day of Game*

*Offer can not be combined with any other discount/promotion*

*No refunds/exchanges*

*Tickets not valid in White Zone*

https://binghamtondevils.formstack.com/forms/broome_county_dog_shelter