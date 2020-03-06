Broome County Dog Shelter’s Hockey Night with the Binghamton Devils

From the office of Jason Garnar, County Executive:

(BINGHAMTON, NY) For the third year in a row, the Broome County Dog Shelter is hosting a Hockey Night with the Binghamton Devils. The event will take place on Saturday, March 21.

The Devils game starts at 7:05 p.m. at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.



The Broome County Dog Shelter will have dogs for adoption at the game. There will also be information about the needs of the shelter, volunteer opportunities and donations.



The Devils will be giving away four tickets to each family that adopts a dog from the shelter throughout the month of March.



There is a ticket special available for the game. Tickets are $18.00 with $2.00 to be given back to the dog shelter.



Tickets can be purchased by calling (607) 722-7367 or visiting this link: https://binghamtondevils.formstack.com/forms/broome_county_dog_shelter

The Broome County Dog Shelter is located at 110 Cutler Pond Rd., Binghamton, NY 13905. The shelter is open to the public Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



The shelter is promoting Adoption Awareness Month, which raises awareness of adoption of dogs, and during that time will be honoring the more than 50 volunteers for all their hard work.

Additionally, the shelter wants to extend a thank you to American Food and Vending, as well as the Binghamton Devils, for their generous donations for this event.



The dog shelter is supported through contracts with ten towns to house stray adoptable dogs and puppies, as well as through redemption fees, adoption fees and donations to the trust fund.