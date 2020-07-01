Broome County Dog Shelter Reopening By Appointment Only, Starting July 1

From the Broome County Division of Security:
TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY – The Broome County Dog Shelter is set to reopen to the public
on July 1st with specific guidelines in place to keep staff and patrons safe.
For the past several months the Shelter has been closed to the public due to COVID-19 and only
doing remote adoptions.
Starting on July 1st, the shelter will be open by appointment. To schedule an appointment, call
607-778-2493. Beginning on July 6th, the shelter will resume private, pre-arranged boarding services.