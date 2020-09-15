Broome County DMV Offices Moving to New Online Appointment System

From the Broome County Office of the County Clerk:

To streamline operations and improve customer service, County Clerk Joseph Mihalko has

announced that, effective Monday, September 14th, residents can begin booking

appointments at the Binghamton and Endicott DMVs using a new web-based reservation

system.



“I’m so proud of the hard work our DMV staff has been doing over the past few months,”

said County Clerk Mihalko. “Even after the State forced us to close our doors, the Broome

County DMV continued generating a significant amount of local revenue by processing

transactions through the mail and via our secure DMV dropboxes. In addition to the mail

we received directly from customers, at Albany’s request, the Binghamton DMV also agreed

to process dealer work from other regions since State-operated DMVs weren’t processing

any mail during the mandatory closures. On some days, our DMV offices were processing

close to 400 transaction per day while closed to the public!” said County Clerk Mihalko.

“When we were finally given the go-ahead to reopen, countless residents were sitting on

expired licenses and registrations and people were waiting in line for hours to get into the

DMV. Shortly thereafter, the State threw us another curveball and said we could only

continue operating by appointment only. That’s been incredibly challenging given the sheer

volume of calls we receive each day,” explained Mihalko.



“Today I’m excited to announce that, starting on Monday, September 14th, residents will

have the option to book their appointments online as well,” continued Mihalko. “Customers

will simply tell us what type of transaction they need to process, choose from a list of

available dates and times and they’ll instantly receive an appointment confirmation email.

Not only will this streamline our reservation process dramatically, the new web-based

reservation system should enable our staff to spend less time on the phone and more time

at the counter assisting our valued customers.”



Please go to https://broomecountyclerk.setmore.com to book your appointment at the

Binghamton or Endicott DMV offices.