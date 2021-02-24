Broome County Deputy County Executive Kevin McManus Retiring

From the office of Broome County Executive Jason Garnar:

BINGHAMTON, NY – On Tuesday Broome County Deputy County Executive Kevin McManus

announced he will retire this March. McManus has been with the County Executive’s office for

four years

“I got to help so many people in my capacity as Deputy Broome County Executive,” said

McManus. “It has been a great experience knowing you can help so many others on a daily basis

and I look forward to this next chapter.”



Starting in 1988, McManus has years of experience working in local government, working for

various administrations including former County Executive Tim Grippen, former City of

Binghamton Mayor Juanita Crabb and working for New York State. Additionally, McManus

worked as a teacher and coach for the Binghamton City School District and Union-Endicott

Central School District, an experience that helped shape his unique management style.



“It has been great working with this team, and we have accomplished so much in the last four

years,” McManus added. “We got off the NYS Comptroller’s fiscal stress list, brought in

additional treatment for addiction, delivered three straight tax cuts, and continue to manage the

response to the COVID-19 pandemic. I know the county is in a great position and I feel

comfortable leaving and taking my next steps.”

As Deputy County Executive McManus has worked closely with county department heads, the

Broome County Legislature and community stakeholders, overseeing county projects and policy

making.



“Thank you to Deputy McManus for all his hard work over these past four years,” said Broome

County Executive Jason Garnar. “He will be missed as a great part of our team, but he will now

be able to spend more time with his family and I wish him the best of luck in whatever the future

has in store.”