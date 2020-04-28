Broome County COVID-19 Community Response Fund Announces $25,000 Grant from M&T Bank

From M&T Bank:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y.—M&T Bank has directed $25,000 to support coronavirus relief efforts in Broome County, organizers of the COVID-19 Community Response Fund announced today. The charitable investment will bolster the fund, which was launched to address the local impact of the global outbreak.

“As we confront the challenges of this crisis, we stand alongside our customers, neighbors, friends and families in our commitment to supporting our community,” said Peter Newman, M&T Bank regional president for Southern New York. “From helping local businesses secure Paycheck Protection Program loans to assisting customers facing hardships, our teams have worked hard to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak. As part of M&T’s overall response, this local investment will help meet immediate needs and position Broome County to rebuild as we emerge from the pandemic.”

M&T will provide the much-needed funds to the COVID-19 Community Response Fund, which was launched by the United Way of Broome County, the Community Foundation for South Central New York and the Conrad and Virginia Klee Foundation. It aims to ensure those in Broome County hit hardest by the pandemic receive assistance as quickly as possible, through grants administered to community-based organizations.

Since its launch, more foundations and community funders have joined the effort. All funds raised go directly to community-based organizations working to help those affected by the coronavirus.

“M&T Bank has long been a reliable partner for the Southern Tier, and we truly appreciate their support at this critical time,” said LoriAnne Welch, executive director of the United Way of Broome County. “Broome County is resilient, and we’re proud to work together with M&T and our collaborating organizations to provide relief as we persevere through this unprecedented situation.”

The regional organizations overseeing the fund are encouraging community members with the ability to give to consider making a donation online. To support the COVID-19 Community Response Fund, visit uwbroome.org.

M&T Bank continues to regularly update mtb.com/be-informed with details about how it’s helping its customers and communities during these challenging times.