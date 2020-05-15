Broome County Clerk’s Office and Broome County DMV Offices NOT re-opening as part of Phase 1

Up to the Minute
Posted: / Updated:

From the Broome County Clerk’s Office:

As an alert, the Broome County Clerk’s Office and the Broome County DMV offices will not
be re-opening to the public on Friday, May 15, 2020 as part of the Phase 1 re-opening. It is
probable that the DMV offices will re-open as part of Phase II later in the year.

The Broome County Clerk’s Office will continue to keep its stakeholders and the general
public informed through its website at http://www.gobroomecounty.com/clerk and its Facebook
page at https://www.facebook.com/BroomeCountyClerk

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News