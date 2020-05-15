Broome County Clerk’s Office and Broome County DMV Offices NOT re-opening as part of Phase 1

From the Broome County Clerk’s Office:

As an alert, the Broome County Clerk’s Office and the Broome County DMV offices will not

be re-opening to the public on Friday, May 15, 2020 as part of the Phase 1 re-opening. It is

probable that the DMV offices will re-open as part of Phase II later in the year.



The Broome County Clerk’s Office will continue to keep its stakeholders and the general

public informed through its website at http://www.gobroomecounty.com/clerk and its Facebook

page at https://www.facebook.com/BroomeCountyClerk