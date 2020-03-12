Broome County Clerk Joseph Mihalko takes a stand against unfunded mandates and new fees

From the office of Broome County Clerk Joseph Mihalko:

Broome County Clerk Joseph Mihalko is fighting back against more bad policies being imposed by Albany. New York State recently enacted legislation that requires county clerks to mail additional burdensome notification letters to property sellers every time a new deed is filed. Most counties around the state are charging a new $10 filing fee to cover the costs of those mailings.

The new law takes effect today, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. “It is a shame that Governor Cuomo and New York State continue to stick it to our residents. We should be incentivizing home ownership, not burdening new home buyers with another fee,” said Broome County Clerk Joe Mihalko, “I ran for County Clerk committed to opposing new fees. I will not be charging any additional fees for this state mandated, redundant notice mailing. I will not hit new home buyers with an additional fee. Enough is enough! The closing and filing fees for property transfers are high enough in New York State. Instead, I will work with others within the county to find the resources to cover the cost of these unfunded state mandated notice mailings.”



The new law, an amendment to §291 of the New York State Real Property Law, requires County Clerks to notify the owner of a piece of property when a new deed is recorded and it permits County Clerks to “charge a reasonable fee to cover the cost of mailing the envelope to the owner of record.”

While county clerks are mandated to send the notification mailings, they are not, however, mandated to charge the additional fees and the Broome County Clerk has chosen not to charge any additional fees.

