Broome County Clerk Joseph Mihalko Reminds Residents That Some Essential DMV Transactions Can Be Processed by Mail

From the office of the Broome County Clerk:

Broome County Clerk Joseph Mihalko is reminding residents that the Broome County DMV is still processing many essential transactions by mail.



“Over the past few weeks, I’ve received dozens of calls and emails from residents who recently purchased vehicles and don’t know how to register them while our DMV offices are closed to the public,” said County Clerk Mihalko.



All DMV offices were ordered to close their doors on March 23rd in compliance with Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order. Although they aren’t permitted to conduct in-person transactions at this time, the following services can still be completed by mail: plate surrenders, registration renewals, plate transfers, and duplicate registrations and titles.



New registrations can also be processed, but customers must provide a self-addressed, prepaid UPS or Fedex return envelope for license plate returns. To process your registration by mail, please mail a completed Vehicle Registration/Title Application (MV-82 form) and a DTF-802 form to the DMV along with your proof of insurance, a copy of your original title, a prepaid return envelope and a blank check made payable to the Broome County Clerk’s Office.



Please include your phone number on the check or a cover note, so a staff member can call you if there is a question or a problem. Once the DMV has completed your transaction, a receipt will be mailed to you.

Forms can be downloaded at https://dmv.ny.gov/forms.

“We understand that many residents throughout New York State don’t have access to their local DMVs right now,” said Mihalko. “You don’t have to be a resident of Broome County for the Binghamton DMV to process your transactions through the mail.”



The Binghamton DMV’s mailing address is:

Broome County DMV

81 Chenango Street

Binghamton, NY 13901

If residents have questions, please email the County Clerk at Clerkinfo@broomecounty.us.