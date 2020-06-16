Broome County Clerk Joseph Mihalko Re-Opens the Clerk’s Office

From the office of Broome County Clerk Joseph Mihalko:

Broome County Clerk Joseph Mihalko is re-opening the Broome County Clerk’s Office effective

Monday, June 22, 2020. The office will be open 8:00 am through 4:30 pm.



For the first few weeks, public access will be by appointment only. Appointments for 15

minute intervals to file and record documents at the Broome County Clerk’s Office can be made by

contacting our email address ClerkInfo@broomecounty.us to set up a time. To ensure access to as

many people as possible, customers will be limited to three transactions per visit.



We are also setting up a second schedule for searchers and abstractors to visit our office for

longer periods to perform legal research. Each person can reserve a two-hour timeslot, two times a

week to come into the office for the first few weeks. The times available are 8:30-10:30, 11:00-1:00

and 1:30-3:30. The time in between shifts will allow us to disinfect the areas for everyone’s safety.



To comply with recommended social distancing guidelines, we are strongly discouraging foot

traffic into the Broome County Clerk’s Office, both by our institutional stakeholders and the general

public. Users are strongly urged to continue using the e-filing, e-recording and online search

capabilities that our office provides. https://www.searchiqs.com/nybro/Login.aspx remains available for searching and purchasing documents. E-filings of civil actions can be done through the NYSCEF e-filing system. Land documents and other recordings can be submitted through one of 4 platforms: Simplifile, CSC, ePartners Network and Indecomm.



Law firms and title search companies who would normally deliver their folders to us for

processing, are encouraged to drop them off in our incoming and outgoing drop boxes that will be

located outside our glass doors.



A large volume of traffic is expected at the Broome County Clerk’s Office for those who were

unable to perform certain transactions and searches online or through the mail during the Covid-19

pandemic. We strongly encourage people to limit transactions to only the most necessary and

timely, so as not to overwhelm the reservation system.



The Broome County Clerk’s Office will continue to keep its stakeholders and the general

public informed through its website at http://www.gobroomecounty.com/clerk and its Facebook

page at https://www.facebook.com/BroomeCountyClerk.