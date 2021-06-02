Broome County Clerk Joseph Mihalko Announces Return of DMV Walk-In Services & the Upcoming Reopening of the Harpursville Mobile DMV

From the office of Broome County Clerk Joseph Mihalko:

Although appointments are still strongly encouraged, effective Friday, June 4th, the

Binghamton and Endicott DMV offices will resume walk-in services Monday through Friday for

residents with time-sensitive DMV matters.



“I’m pleased to announce that Governor’s Executive Order requiring DMVs to operate by

appointment only has expired and we can finally resume walk-in services,” said County Clerk

Mihalko.



Residents who’d prefer to avoid the lines can book an appointment online at

https://broomecountyclerk.setmore.com or by calling the Binghamton DMV at (607) 778-6513 or

the Endicott DMV at (607) 754-2147.

Appointments are still required at the Endicott DMV on Saturdays, at the mobile DMVs in

Conklin, Windsor and Triangle and for all in-house permit testing.

Additionally, following the upcoming reopening of the Eastern Broome Senior Center, the

mobile DMV office in Harpursville will be reopening by appointment only on Monday, June 14th. It

will be open on Mondays from 10 am – 3 pm, with the last transaction at 2:45 pm.

Customers are still required to wear face masks inside all Broome County DMV Offices.

For more DMV-related news and updates, please follow the Broome County Clerk’s Office on

Facebook at www.Facebook.com/BroomeCountyClerk.