Broome County Clerk Joseph Mihalko and Fenton Town Supervisor Gary Holcomb Announce a Passport Fair for July 13, 2021 at the Fenton Town Hall

From the office of Broome County Clerk Joseph Mihalko:

Broome County Clerk Joseph Mihalko and Fenton Town Supervisor Gary Holcomb are announcing

that the Broome County Clerk’s Office will be hosting a passport fair at the Fenton Town Hall on Monday,

July 13, 2021. The passport fair will run from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm and will be by appointment only. You

can sign up for an appointment at fentonpassportfair.setmore.com.



“Our office is holding this event as a convenience to our friends and neighbors around Broome County

who need to obtain a passport but may not be able to come into our downtown Binghamton office during

normal business hours,” said Broome County Clerk Joe Mihalko.



“Through the efforts of Broome County Clerk Joe Mihalko, his staff, and Fenton Town Clerk Melodie

Bowersox, we are privileged to be able to bring this Passport Fair to the Town of Fenton! If you have been

considering applying for a new passport or wish to renew one, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of the convenience of going to our own Town Hall,” said Fenton Town Supervisor Gary Holcomb.

The passport fair will be held Fenton Town Hall at 44 Park Street, Port Crane, NY 13833. Application

forms will be available, and photos can be taken on site. You can also download a copy of the passport

application in advance at www.travel.state.gov.



Applicants should bring 1) an original or a certified copy of their birth certificate with a raised seal and

a photocopy (front and back); 2) their photo ID and a photocopy (front and back); and 3) two (2) checks to

cover the fees. Cash and credit cards will not be taken at the passport fair. Applicants should also have the

places and dates of birth of their parents to correctly fill out the passport application. Children under 18 need to have their parents present for a passport application. Expedited applications cannot be processed at this passport fair.



The fees for passports are $110 for adult applications and $80 for children under the age of 16.

Passport cards are also available, although they are only good for land and cruise ship travel. It is $30 for

adult passport cards and $15 for children under the age of 16. There is a $35 processing fee for each

application, and there is a $10 fee for passport photos.



E-Z Pass tags will also be available for purchase through the E-Z Pass On-the-Go Program. E-Z Pass

tags cost of $25 per tag. That $25 is then credited to the customer’s account. These E-Z Pass tags are only for

private, passenger vehicles. The Clerk’s Office can only accept checks for E-Z Pass tags at this event.

