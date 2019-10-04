Broome County, Chemung County and Tioga County Energy Workshops

From the Cornell Cooperative Extension:

BeEmpowered Before the Snow Flies!

Clean energy workshops to be held across the region this October, November

This fall, Southern Tier residents will have the opportunity to ‘BeEmpowered’ to make informed decisions about their home’s energy usage at four workshops in Broome, Tioga, Chenango and Chemung Counties.

Participants will learn useful energy saving tips and hear about opportunities to reduce their utility bills, and make their homes safer and more comfortable while contributing to a healthier environment.

Participants will learn about current New York State and Federal Incentives for home energy assessments, solar energy options, and air and ground source heat pumps. Questions about energy services companies

(ESCOs) – provider of electricity distributed by NYSEG – will also be addressed.

Refreshments will be available, and a raffle for a door prize will take place.

WHAT: Clean energy workshops addressing a range of affordable energy efficiency options for your home.

WHO: Eileen Hanrahan, Community Energy Advisor, Cornell Co-Op Extension

Gerry Wiley, Energy Navigator; HeatSmart Southern Tier

Hailley Delisle, Assistant Director Clean Energy Programs, HeatSmart Southern Tier

Lisa Marshall, Program Coordinator; HeatSmart Tompkins

Wendy Barnum, Sales Manager, ETM Solar Works

Jackie Burke, Community Outreach Coordinator, Delaware River Solar

WHEN & WHERE:

Broome County

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 (6:30 PM to 8:00 PM)

Broome County Public Library, 185 Court St. Binghamton, NY 13901

Tioga County

Wednesday, October 30, 2019 (6:30 PM to 8:00 PM)

Cornell Co-Op Extension Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St, Owego, NY 13827

Chemung County

Monday, November 4, 2019 (6:30 PM to 8:00 PM)

Big Flats Community Center, 476 Maple St, Big Flats, NY 14814

October is National Energy Action Month, a great time to start reducing your energy waste.

According to The Environmental Defense Fund, “Americans spend $350 billion a year on electricity – with three-quarters of the energy going to waste”.

Energy efficiency means that you are optimally using the energy in your home.

You don’t have air leaking around windows, your furnace is operating efficiently, and you don’t have warm air escaping from lower floors out through the roof.

When your home is energy efficient you aren’t wasting money on your electric and heating bills, you are using exactly what you need and no more.

New York State Electric & Gas Corp. is seeking a rate increase that would raise the average monthly bill for its electric customers by more than $10 a month. If approved the proposed rate increase would take effect in April 2020.

Each presenter will provide information to help participants become energy efficient and save money on their utility bills.