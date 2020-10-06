Broome County Business Wins SBA Small Business Excellence Award

From The U.S. Small Business Administration:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Upstate New York District Office recognized a Broome County business during National Small Business Week as an SBA 2020 Excellence Award winner. Award recipients are nominated by lenders and resource partners to the SBA district office for consideration.



“SBA lenders and resource partners play a critical role in providing small businesses and entrepreneurs with assistance to start, grow and expand. They help create good-paying American jobs that strengthen our upstate economy,” said SBA Upstate New York District Director Bernard J. Paprocki. “The SBA Upstate New York District received many nominations this year for consideration; the field of nominees was vast. On behalf of the U.S. Small Business Administration here in upstate, we’re privileged to recognize this year’s stellar awardees.”



According to Paprocki, nominees undergo a challenging selection process that is based on the business’ longevity, demonstrated innovation, sales growth, employment increases as well as ability to overcome adversity and community contributions.



The SBA Excellence Award recipient for 2020 in Broome County is:

TMB, LLC and TJ, LLC

3603 Vestal Parkway East, Vestal

Thomas M. Bedosky, owner

Nominated by Pursuit Lending

“While much of National Small Business Week was virtual and adhered to social distancing guidelines, our community still came together to celebrate our small business leaders. There’s no question that our local businesses on Main Street are what fuel and provide the critical backbone of our local, regional and national economies. Small business owners are deeply connected to their communities, employ local residents and contribute to the vibrancy and innovation of our nation,” Paprocki added.



For more than 50 years, the U.S. Small Business Administration has celebrated National Small Business Week (NSBW), recognizing the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners. The 2020 NSBW celebrations ended last week after a virtual three-day conference and awards ceremony that honored national award winners from across New York and the nation for their significant accomplishments.



The SBA Upstate New York District Office previously announced Josh Gilson of Rensselaer Falls’ Tradesman Contracting as their 2020 SBA Small Business Person of the Year and Francesca Orsomarso of Utica-based FMN Creative as the district’s 2020 SBA Young Entrepreneur of the Year.



The U.S. Small Business Administration’s National Small Business Week recognizes the nation’s top small businesses, entrepreneurs, small business advocates and champions from across the country. Every day, small businesses create 21st century jobs, support our neighborhoods and cities, and increase America’s global competitiveness.