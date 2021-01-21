Broome County Awarded Funding to Support Stable Housing and Fight COVID-19

From the Office of the County Executive, Jason Garnar

Broome County has been awarded $440,000 in a first round of funding as part of New York

State Attorney General’s Anti-Displacement Learning Network. The Anti-Displacement

Learning Network focuses on preventing displacement and encouraging safe, permanent

housing. Broome County is the only county to participate and receive funding through this

network.



“We know safe, stable housing is critical to our entire community’s health and overall success,”

said County Executive Jason Garnar. “Homelessness and eviction are proven factors that

increase community spread of COVID-19. Broome County is proud to work the New York State

Attorney General’s Office and our local partners to tackle this crisis.”



The first round of funding will add staff to Legal Services of Central New York and Legal Aid

Society of Mid-New York to support housing specific caseloads as courts slowly reopen.

Coordinated Care Services, Inc will also hire new local staff and launch a new program to fill the

gap of relocation assistance as identified by the County Executive’s Safe Housing Task Force.



“We are so appreciative for this funding, which comes at such a critically important time for the

tenants we represent,” said Arlene Sanders, Director of Pro Bono Programs at Legal Aid Society

of Mid-New York. “We will use these funds to expand our pro bono services to tenants and

make sure they have the most up to date information and resources in dealing with their housing

issues during the pandemic.”



“LSCNY is grateful for this opportunity to hire an attorney dedicated to helping the residents of

Broome County with their housing problems during this pandemic,” said Chris Smith,

Binghamton Regional Managing Attorney at Legal Services of Central New York.

Broome County continues to participate in the Anti-Displacement Learning Network developing

strategies to promote safe, stable, affordable housing and will receive up to $500,000 in the

second round of funding.