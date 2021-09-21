Broome County Arts Council & VisitBinghamton Announce the 3rd Annual Broome Art Trail & Destination Arts Weekend

From the Broome County Arts Council:

Binghamton, NY—The Broome County Arts Council (BCAC), in conjunction with VisitBinghamton, announces the 3rd Annual Broome Art Trail and Destination Arts Weekend, Oct.1-3rd. The Destination Arts Weekend kicks off on Friday night, October 1st, with the return of the First Friday Art Walk from 6pm – 9pm at participating galleries in Downtown Binghamton. Patrons are encouraged to stop in any of the EatBING restaurants featured on our page. First Friday exhibiting artists for October 1st will be published on our website here: https://broomearts.org/in-the-community/first-friday/

Destination Arts Weekend continues on Saturday and Sunday with BCAC’s 3rd Annual Broome Art Trail, self-guided tour of open studios across the County. Like The First Friday Art Walk, this event is free and open to the public. “We are looking forward to this arts-filled weekend. It will be a good opportunity for our community to get out of the house, drive around the county and visit somewhere new at the beginning of the fall season,” says Shawna Stevenson, Director of Programs & Marketing at the Broome County Arts Council. “It gives artists a chance to show what they have been working on and hopefully see some sales.”

The Broome Art Trail features over 90 local artists in 30 venues in Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott, Vestal, Whitney Point, and Town of Maine. Artists will be exhibiting and selling their work in a variety of mediums, including paint, metal jewelry, sculpture, ceramics, printmaking, fiber and woodworking. Studios will be open from 10am-4pm on both Saturday October 2nd and Sunday October 3rd, with many venues featuring artist demonstrations and live music. All sites and artists are prepared to follow New York State Guidelines for Safe Gatherings. See live music schedule, venues and participating artists here: https://broomearts.org/in-the-community/broome-art-trail/

The First Friday Art Walk, a program of the Broome County Arts Council, is made possible by M&T Bank. The Broome Art Trail is made possible by the support of the Conrad and Virginia Klee Foundation and Visit Binghamton. Visit Binghamton Director Judi Hess adds, “Visit Binghamton is proud to collaborate with the Broome County Arts Council. We are so happy that the ’Broome Art Trail’ is returning and we hope that visitors will take this opportunity to discover our rich arts scene.”

For more information on these and other BCAC programs, visit https://broomearts.org/ .