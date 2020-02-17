Broome County Announces Third Round of $25,000 in Mini-Grant Funding for Opioid Overdose Prevention Efforts

From the Broome County Health Department:

(BINGHAMTON, NY) – The Broome Opioid Awareness Council (BOAC) announced today that it is releasing funds for another year of opioid overdose mini grants. $25,000 total in funding is available in 2020 for community agencies to conduct opioid overdose awareness activities.



The funds will be available to non-profit organizations, community agencies, municipalities and schools to develop, enhance or establish opioid awareness related activities in Broome County.



Last year funds were awarded to Truth Pharm and the Addiction Center of Broome County (ACBC) and initiatives included prevention programming, education, training community members in Narcan and other services to help those in treatment with a substance use disorder.



“Fighting this public health epidemic takes a multi-faceted approach, and we are excited to offer our community partners the opportunity to again explore new ways of saving lives and reducing the stigma associated with substance use disorders,” stated Rebecca Kaufman, Director of Public Health.



“We saw some exciting projects the last 2 years and again are looking for proposals to tackle this complex public health subject area which impacts all sectors and people in our community”, added Marissa Knapp, Opioid Overdose Prevention Coordinator.



The grant applications can be found at www.bidnetdirect.com/new-york/broome-county.

Successful applicants will be awarded a contract until 12.31.20, contingent upon successful program performance.

Projects will be funded depending on the scope of the projects and may range in award amounts up to $25,000.



“We continue to combat the opioid epidemic in Broome County and are thankful to the many community agencies who work to save lives in our area,” added Broome County Executive Jason Garnar. “These awarded funds continue to support organizations focused on prevention, education, treatment and recovery in Broome County.”