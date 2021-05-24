Broome County Announces Recipients of Mini-Grants in $40,000 Funding for Opioid Overdose Prevention Efforts

From The Broome County Health Department:

Binghamton, NY – The Broome County Health Department announced today the recipients of the opioid overdose prevention funding grants. $40,000 was made available from a New York State Department of Health grant to partner with subcontractors in Broome County for a mini-grant program to support local organizations working to fight the opioid epidemic in our communities.

The funds were awarded to two Broome County agencies and include: The Addiction Center of Broome County (ACBC) and Truth Pharm. Activities awarded include work to strengthen the peer programs in Broome County and opioid related education surrounding harm reduction, access to Narcan and increasing the awareness of resources for those with a Substance Use Disorder in Broome County.

“I am excited about the projects awarded and look forward to seeing the work in action. It’s great to offer our community partners the opportunity to explore new ways of saving lives and reducing the stigma associated with substance use disorders, added Marissa Knapp, Opioid Overdose Prevention Coordinator.

“Today we partner for a better tomorrow to save more lives in Broome County,” added Jason Garnar, Broome County Executive. “These grassroots efforts will be another step in building the foundation of prevention, education, treatment, and recovery.”

Applicants were awarded $10,000 for each proposed project. ACBC was awarded $10,000 to complete one project and Truth Pharm $30,000 to focus on 3 seperate projects. Contractors will have until 8/31/2021 to complete their proposed activities.

“The Addiction Center of Broome County is truly grateful to the Broome Opioid Awareness Council for the $10,000 Mini grant award, that will go towards harm reduction supplies for participants in its new second tier syringe exchange,” said Carmela Pirich, Executive Director for ACBC. “Much appreciation to those in the community who are keeping vulnerable populations in mind during these difficult times.”

“Truth Pharm is beyond grateful to the Broome Opioid Awareness Council for our continued collaborative work to serve our community residents, to reduce the harms of substance use and to reduce overdose fatalities,” said Alexis Pleus, Executive Director of Truth Pharm. “We look forward to serving our community on these fast-paced projects.”