Broome County Announces 2020 Small Community Fund

From the Broome County Planning Department:

Broome County is once again happy to provide grants through the Small Community Fund.

The fund is for local municipalities, non-profits, and local economic development entities that are working on projects to assist in carrying out the Broome County Comprehensive Plan.

A total of $150,000 is available.

County Executive Garnar created the Small Community Fund in the 2018 budget to help Broome County municipalities and organizations fund projects to better their communities.



The Broome County Legislature has approved the funding.

In 2019, we provided funds to the Impact Project for housing repair and rehabilitation projects in rural parts of Broome County, Little Italy Endicott for a kitchen renovation at the Heritage Center and funding to several area park projects.

Grants ranged from $1,200 to $30,000, with the average grant being approximately $15,000. The initial deadline for applications is March 31, 2020.



The full plan can be found online at http://gobroomecounty.com/comprehensiveplan



While open to all applicants that meet the stated criteria, is intended to help the smaller communities with projects that may not be eligible for alternate funding sources.



The emphasis of the Small Community Fund will be on projects which address the goals of the comprehensive plan by:



▪ Supporting small retail and restaurants

▪ Addressing substandard housing

▪ Promoting elder-friendly development

▪ Attracting and retaining artists, entrepreneurs, and retirees

▪ Supporting events and festivals

▪ Fostering public art

▪ Improving streetscape, bike and pedestrian amenities, commercial facades

▪ Supporting and coordinating marketing efforts for rural village centers

▪ Combating blight in primary and secondary corridors and gateway areas

▪ Improving access to recreational and scenic resources



An application and policy for the small community fund is attached. Applications should be returned to Frank Evangelisti at this address: Frank.Evangelisti@BroomeCounty.US or by mail to PO Box 1766, Broome County Office Building, Binghamton, NY 13902.

http://gobroomecounty.com/planning/forms