Broome County 4-H Livestock Members Excel!

From the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County:

Broome County Fair 4-H Animal Science Show was another huge success this year. All exhibitors did a fantastic job with their 4-H projects and educating the public about agriculture. Congratulations to all Exhibitors on a great job! A special congratulation to the following:

In the Goat Show Receiving Master Showman was Kyler Meisner and reserve Master Showman was Alyssa Denton. In Dairy Goats Grand Champion went to Alyssa Denton. In meat goats Grand Champion went to Kyler Meisner. Other 4-H Goat Exhibitors include Reanna Quail.

In the Sheep Show, Brycen Aukema was named Master Showman, Reserve Master Showman went to Annaleen Aukema. Grand Champion Market Lamb was won by Annaleen Aukema. Grand Champion Ram went to Fenton Aukema and Reserve Grand Champion Ram went to Brycen Aukema. Grand Champion Ewe went to Annaleen Aukema and Reserve Champion Ewe went to Brycen Aukema.

In the Swine Show, Master Showman was won by Macie Quail and Reserve Master Showman by Kyler Meisner. Grand Champion Market Hog went to Kyler Meisner and Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog went to Macie Quail. Grand Champion Breeding Guilt went to Macie Quail. Grand Champion Breeding Guilt for the Heritage Breed was Abigail Kemak. Other 4-H Swine Exhibitors include Kennedy Quail and Keegan Quail.

In the Beef Show, Layla Blodgett was Master Showman and Kyler Meisner was Reserve Master Showman. Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Female Beef Animal went to Layla Blodgett. Grand Champion Market Animal went to Kyler Meisner. Other 4-H Beef Animal Exhibitors included Jonathon Hayes and Cassie Hayes

In the 4-H Dairy Cattle Show, Master Showman was won by MacKenzie Meisner and Reserve Master Showman went to Kyler Meisner. MacKenzie Meisner had Grand Champion Brown Swiss. Griffen Aukema had Grand Champion Jersey. Kyler Meisner received Grand Champion Holstein and Ayrshire. Leah Aukema received Grand Champion Guernsey.