Broome County 4-H Host Get to Know 4-H Night!

From the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County:

Have you ever wondered if 4-H is right fit for your family? Curious what it is all about? Or maybe you are newly enrolled and are wondering what opportunities await you for this coming year! This is the perfect way to find out!

On October 19th from 5:30-7:30 Broome County 4-H is hosting a Get to Know 4-H Night at the Regional Farmers Market at Cornell Cooperative Extension on Upper Front Street. Come meet 4-H staff, club leaders, volunteers, and 4-H youth. Talk to current members about their projects they participated in this past year and what their goals are for this year! Learn about volunteer opportunities, enjoy some hands-on activities and enter a chance to win a 2021-2022 4-H membership!

4-H is open to all youth 5 to 18, who want to have fun, learn new skills, and explore the world. In return, youth who participate in 4-H find a supportive environment and opportunities for hands-on or “experiential” learning about things that interest them. They also get what all young people need to succeed in life – the confidence, compassion and connections with caring adults to make contributions to their communities.