Broome County 4-H Celebrate Their Achievements!

Broome County 4-H members who excelled in many areas of 4-H work over the past year were recognized at the annual 4-H Achievement Banquet held on Friday, October 1st, 2021 at Piela View Farm. Over 45 4-H members, volunteers and family members gathered to celebrate by enjoying cider, donuts and some fun activities including going through a corn maze with flashlights (having to answer 4-H trivia questions to find their way out) and sitting around a bonfire making s’mores. The event every year is a time to showcase the learning and achievements of the previous project year.



4-H members who were in attendance received their years in 4-H pin.

Year 1– Ayden Swingle, Christian Biasillo, Nathaniel Biasillo, Seraphina Biasillo, Ronan Walsh

Year 2– Layla Blodgett, Spencer Luce

Year 3– Alyssa Denton, Rachel Su

Year 4– Fenton Aukema, Anah Huston, Genevieve Huston

Year 5– Leah Aukema, Garrett Quail, Patricia Su, Annaleen Aukema,

Year 8– Brycen Aukema

Year 10– Reanna Quail

Year 11– Madalyn Barrows, Makenna Livingston



4-H members who received special awards at the banquet included:

Agriculture –Kyler Meisner; Achievement – Emily Gordinier; Junior Leadership – Payton Martin and Elizabeth Kiehle; Tractors & Field Equipment – Brandon Whittaker, Aaron Hayes, and Jonathon Hayes; Performing Arts – Alice Richardson; Personal Development – Rory Cornell, Hope Walker, Brooke Feathers, Addison Feathers and Isabelle Kiehle; Photography & Video – Andrew Whittaker and Cassie Hayes; Rabbit – Reanna Quail; Swine – Macie Quail



4-H members who were awarded Flex Spending:

Junior flex spending was awarded to Fenton Aukema, Garrett Quail, Abigail Kemak, Alice Richardson, Annaleen Aukema, Jonathon Kiehle, Layla Blodgett, Levi Pritchard, Brycen Aukema, and Jonathon Hayes.

Senior Flex spending was awarded to Makenna Livingston, Natalie Barrows, Reanna Quail and Aaron Hayes.

4-H members who were awarded trips:

State Teen Ambassador Representative Retreat was awarded to Alyssa Denton, Cassie Hayes, and Elizabeth Kiehle.

Captial Days was awarded to Isabelle Kiehle.

Vermont Career Exploration Trip was awarded to Madalyn Barrows.



Recognition of Club leaders: Brian Aukema, Donette Griffith, Danielle Hayes, Heather Livingston, Michelle Quail, Ann Supa, Joy Pragacz, Jessica Swingle, Jen Doty and Kristen Martin.



Recognition of volunteers: Tanya Gordinier, DJ Swingle, Jennifer Bassman, Mikala Anderson, and Margo Barrows



Congratulations to all our 4-H members on a great year!