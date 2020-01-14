Broome Co. Historical Society’s Jan. 15, 2020 Program

The Broome County Historical Society is pleased to present “12,000 Years of Broome County History” on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in the Decker Community Room of the Broome County Public Library, 185 Court Street, Binghamton.

Coffee, tea and cookies will be available at 6:30 p.m. followed by the program at 6:45.

Over 70 years ago, Dolores Elliott became fascinated with the finely-made stone points that her grandfather picked up in his vegetable garden along the Susquehanna River in Bainbridge, NY.

She wondered who made them? why? how long ago?

With her MA in Archaeology from Binghamton University, she has directed archaeology surveys and excavations to know more about the people who lived along the Susquehanna many years ago, learning that they were here soon after the glaciers retreated over 12,000 years ago.

Later others followed who made different kinds of tools, and long after that grew fields of corn, beans and squash which supplemented the plant foods that had been gathered for centuries.

And in the 18th Century, others settled in the area, including the settlement at Otsiningo where in 1971 Ms. Elliott directed new excavations.

Since 1976 , Mrs. Elliott has organized several hundred American Indian events such as pow wows, art markets, lectures, workshops, and demonstrations.

She is also very well known for her knowledge of and collection of Indian beadwork.

Although her attention has changed to promotion of learning about contemporary indigenous people, she is fascinated still with those who lived in our valley over the last 12,000 years.

The program is free and open to the public.

For more information, call the Historical Society at (607) 778-3572