From the Broome County Office for Aging:

All are invited to a Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q Drive Thru Fundraiser for the Broome County

Senior Games on Friday, September 18th from 3 pm until sold out at the Tractor Supply Co.

Parking Lot, 154 Vestal Parkway West, Vestal.



Each meal includes a half chicken, baked potato, coleslaw, dinner roll, beverage and dessert for

$12. All meals will be sold to-go with the convenience of drive-thru pickup. No advance

reservations will be taken. When picking up meals, please bring exact change and wear a face

mask.



This event is presented by the AgeOn Fund of Broome County, Inc., to benefit the Broome

County Senior Games.

Please contact Sofia at the Broome County Office for Aging with any questions at

(607) 778-2411.



