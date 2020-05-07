Brooks Drive Thru Chicken BBQ is back!

From The Broome County Humane Society:

Brook’s BBQ is back for another Drive Thru Chicken BBQ to benefit The Humane Society. We have made some improvements to make this one BETTER than the last.



What to expect for ROUND 2:-There will be NO bake sale. We want to keep the line moving quickly and this prevented us from doing so.-There will be 800 meals available instead of 600.-Volunteers will be taking orders while you are in line and keeping close track so that folks do not end up waiting for dinners that are sold out.

There will be no bottle drop off to ensure a quick pace.-Police will be on hand to help with traffic.-There will be NO PRE ORDERS. This is FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE

$12/Dinner



We can’t wait to see you all there for ROUND 2 and some more delicious BBQ! Our furry friends thank you for your support!