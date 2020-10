From The Humane Society:

FINAL BBQ OF THE YEAR!

Brook’s BBQ is back for THE LAST Drive Thru Chicken BBQ to benefit The Humane Society.

-CASH Only! 500 Dinners available. $12/Dinner-There will be NO PRE ORDERS. This is FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE



We can’t wait to see you for the final BBQ of the year. Skip the restaurants and grab your meal safely from the comfort of your heated car!Our furry friends thank you for your support!