From Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center:

Friends of Rogers started an Electric Car Raffle on Thursday May 14th. The Electric Car Raffle is a new fundraiser for Friends of Rogers and features a prize of a 2015 Tesla Model S, ($35,000) ARV. The raffle runs from May 14, 2020 at 10 am to October 14, 2020 at 6 pm. The drawing will be held on October 21, 2020 at noon, at Rogers Center and will be open to the public. Tickets are $5 each or 5 tickets for $20 and other bundles are available. All details and rules for the raffle can be found on their website, https://friendsofrogers.org/ click on “Win a Tesla.”