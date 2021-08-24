Brooks BBQ Fundraiser for Senior Centers

From the Broome County Office for Aging:

Binghamton, NY – All are invited to attend a Brooks BBQ Fundraiser to benefit all Eight Broome County Senior Centers on Friday, September 17th, from 3:00pm-Sold Out at Tractor Supply Company in Vestal. This event is presented by the AgeOn Fund of Broome County, Inc.

Dinners will include half chicken, baked potato, coleslaw, and dinner roll for just $12. All dinners will be packaged in containers for a convenient dinner to bring home!

The Broome County Senior Centers are vital in linking older adults to socialization opportunities, affordable healthy meals, along with health and wellness classes. This fundraiser will assist in alleviating costs to make these opportunities available.

Please call the Broome County Office for Aging for additional information at 778-2411.

What: “Senior Center Brooks BBQ Fundraiser”

When: Friday, September 17th, 3pm – Sold Out

Where: Tractor Supply Company (154 Vestal Parkway West in Vestal)

Who: Open to the public