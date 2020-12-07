Bring Broome Home for the Holidays, the Leadership Alliance Launches Directory for Local Online Shopping Options.

From the Broome County IDA/LDC:

BINGHAMTON, NY – This holiday season, support your favorite local businesses safely by shopping from home! The Leadership Alliance between The Agency and the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce has launched their new online shopping directory “Bring Broome Home” just in time for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday!

The Bring Broome Home directory features dozens of local businesses from the Broome County area that sell their products online. As occupancy limits, social distancing and facial covering mandates still exist, this online directory should make it easier and safer to buy your loved ones their gifts while supporting local businesses.

Cannot find just what you are looking for on Bring Broome Home? Additional shopping resources through the Chamber’s Buy in Broome program are also featured on the Bring Broome Home directory, so you can plan your holiday shopping all in one place! Check back frequently, too, for various holiday and shopping events under the “Special Events” tab.

No matter where you are celebrating this year, Bring Broome Home for the holidays. Not from Broome County? Discover what our area businesses have to offer and bring a bit of Broome home until you can visit us. Shop Bring Broome Home using this link: www.Broomeisgood.com/directory.

Interested Broome County businesses with an online shopping platform or a special event to be listed should reach out to Amy Williamson, acw@theagency-ny.com, for information on how to participate.