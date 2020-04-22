Brindisi Visits Rite Aid Drive Thru COVID-19 Test Site & Encourages Eligible Upstate New Yorkers To Sign-Up For Testing

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Congressman Tours New Hartford Pharmacy Test Site & Highlights Need For Safe, Affordable, Responsible, And Widespread Testing

Brindisi: To Safely Restart Our Economy We Need To Get Upstate Tested

Congressman Anthony Brindisi visited the New Hartford Rite Aid Pharmacy’s new COVID-19 drive-thru testing site. This site has been set up in coordination with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and is the first federally-partnered testing site in Upstate New York. Brindisi, who helped secure free COVID-19 testing for all Americans through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act , encouraged eligible residents to sign-up for testing HERE.

“I want to thank the frontline workers I met today for their hard work and encourage eligible Upstate New Yorkers to sign up for a test,” Brindisi said. “In order to safely restart our economy we need widespread testing, and this site will help get us there.”

Brindisi toured the new site, visited with employees and listened to the concerns of frontline workers. Brindisi, a staunch advocate for medical workers, is fighting to ensure frontline workers have access to the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) they need. Last month, he joined Congressman John Katko (NY-24) to call on the Administration to prioritize sending supplies to Upstate and Central New York as the region races to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brindisi recently announced millions of dollars for regional medical institutions. Additionally, Brindisi announced more than $42 million for area colleges and universities.

“This is the first federally-partnered drive-thru site in Upstate New York and I was proud to fight to establish these sites working with local, state, and federal government,” Brindisi added. “We are all Americans first and we need to be united in the fight against COVID-19.”