Brindisi to host Veterans Resource Fair at SUNY Broome

From Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Congressman Launches 2019 Veterans Resource Fair to Connect Veterans with Services They Earned.

Brindisi, Member of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, Brings Together Veterans Groups, VA, and State and Local Officials for Easy Access to Veterans

Brindisi: We need to be doing everything we can to get our Veterans the services they earned

Congressman Anthony Brindisi is hosting a Veterans Resource Fair to connect Southern Tier Veterans with resources and services.

The resource fair will be a one-stop-shop for Veterans and their families looking for assistance with VA benefits, employment services, housing resources, education assistance, and more.

There will be more than a dozen organizations in attendance including Clear Path for Veterans, the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group, representatives from the VA, and more.

Media outlets are encouraged to attend and help share the event with local Veterans. A flier to share on social media can be found HERE.

This event is free and open to the public. Any Veterans with questions can contact Brindisi’s Binghamton office at 607-242-0200.

WHO: Congressman Anthony Brindisi, Veterans Service Organizations, the Department of Veterans Affairs, state and local agencies, businesses, community leaders, and local Veterans

WHAT: Veterans Resource Fair

WHERE: SUNY Broome Community College, West Gymnasium, 907 Front St, Binghamton, NY 13905

WHEN: Tuesday, November 5 at 3:30 pm—6:30 p.m.